Kim Kardashian: 'I teach my kids different things after Paris robbery'

Kim Kardashian insists she is a "better mom" after her terrifying experience of being robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016.

Kim was robbed of almost $10 million (£7.8 million) in jewellery, some of which she had flaunted on social media, during Paris Fashion Week, when thieves broke into her Paris apartment and held her at gunpoint.

During an interview with news commentator Van Jones at Variety and Rolling Stone’s Criminal Justice Reform Summit on Wednesday (14Nov18), the mother of three shared how being a victim of crime immediately changed her priorities as a mother.

"I just felt like taking myself out of being a victim. I don't ever really have a victim mentality," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told Van, explaining why she decided to work to get clemency from U.S. President Donald Trump for 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving life without parole for a first-time, non-violent drug offence.

"I've always tried to really genuinely learn," she continued, reports Entertainment Tonight. "And I feel like the way I was living my lifestyle, not that anyone should go through that, but I learned so much from it, and I'm OK with my experience, and I do believe that it was meant to happen to me because I'm a different person because of it.

"When you become a mom, you change anyway, but I think when your life is at stake over material items, it's just... all of that stuff goes out the door. Like, none of it matters. Just my priorities completely changed, and what is important to me changed. I'm a better mom because of it. The things I'll teach my kids are different."

Kim shares daughter North, five, son Saint, two, and baby daughter Chicago, 10 months, with her husband Kanye West.

Kim also defended her spouse, who has come under fire for his political views.

"I feel like he’s very misunderstood and the worst communicator,” Kim sighed. "He’s very not political, actually, he just happens to like Donald Trump’s personality, but doesn’t know about the politics."