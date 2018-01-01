NEWS Carrie Underwood: 'I'm having a baby Willie' Newsdesk Share with :







Carrie Underwood has revealed she and her husband Mike Fisher are having a baby boy.



The pregnant star was co-hosting the 2018 CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night (14Nov18), when Brad Paisley quizzed her about the sex of her unborn child, who is due either late December or January.



Curious Brad reeled off male and female country icons, stating, "Seriously, Carrie, gimme a little baby hint. Johnny or June? Keith or Nicole? Garth or Trisha? Tim or Faith...? Waylon or Willie?"



"That doesn't even make sense!" Carrie shot back, before adding, "Oh my God! Willie! It's a Willie!"



Brad let it slip that Carrie was expecting a baby boy at the 2014 CMA Awards - her son Isaiah is now three.



The Celebrity singer then handed his co-host a bubble wrap dress as a pre-delivery gift, reminding Carrie she was left seriously injured following a fall at her home shortly after last year's ceremony.



Carrie also served up one of the night's performance highlights as she belted out her latest single, Love Wins, and picked up the Female Vocalist of the Year honour.



Kelsea Ballerini also impressed with her first live performance of new track Miss Me More, and Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line hit the stage to sing their international hit Meant To Be.



Garth Brooks, who opened the ceremony by dedicating the show to the 12 victims of the Borderline Bar & Grill massacre in Thousand Oaks, California "a week ago tonight", also wowed by performing Stronger Than Me, a love song he wrote for his wife Trisha Yearwood.



There was also a tribute to late movie star Burt Reynolds by country group Midland, who performed a cover of Jerry Reed's East Bound & Down from the soundtrack to 1977's Smokey and the Bandit.

