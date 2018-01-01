NEWS

Keith Urban & Chris Stapleton win big at CMA Awards

3 h
Newsdesk

Share with:

Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban were the big winners at the 2018 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday night (14Nov18).

Urban picked up the coveted Entertainer of the Year prize, while Stapleton was a triple winner - the singer/songwriter's hit Broken Halos scored the Single and Song of the Year awards, and Chris was also named Male Vocalist of the Year.

Pregnant co-host Carrie Underwood, who showed off her baby belly throughout the ceremony, picked up the Female Vocalist of the Year honour, and Old Dominion were hailed Vocal Group of the Year.

Garth Brooks opened the show by dedicating the prizegiving to the victims of last week's (07Nov18) Borderline Bar & Grill massacre in Thousand Oaks, California. During a moment of silence, the names of the 12 country music fans who lost their lives were flashed onto a screen onstage.

The list of winners of this year's CMA Awards is:

Entertainer of the Year
Keith Urban

Single of the Year
Broken Halos by Chris Stapleton

Male Vocalist of the Year
Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year
Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne

New Artist of the Year
Luke Combs

Vocal Group of the Year
Old Dominion

Album of the Year
Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves

Song of the Year
Broken Halos by Chris Stapleton

Musical Event of the Year
Everything’s Gonna Be Alright by David Lee Murphy & Kenny Chesney

Music Video of the Year
Marry Me by Thomas Rhett

Musician of the Year
Mac McAnally

ON TOUR - BUY TICKETS NOW!

,

LATEST NEWS