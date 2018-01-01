Camila Cabello: 'We've all moved on from Fifth Harmony exit drama'

Camila Cabello has made amends with her former Fifth Harmony bandmates following her acrimonious exit in 2016.

The Havana hitmaker stunned fans by announcing she was walking away from the girl group to go solo during the height of the band's fame, with remaining members Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen, and Ally Brooke Hernandez claiming they were blindsided by the news.

The two sides continued to snipe at one another in subsequent interviews and public appearances, but now Camila insists they have all firmly moved on from the two-year-old drama.

"I think that we're all good now," the 21 year old tells Marie Claire magazine.

Camila even got the opportunity to clear the air with Normani in person at the Billboard Music Awards in May (18), after Fifth Harmony embarked on an indefinite hiatus.

"I saw Normani at the Billboard Awards, and we kind of mutually came up to each other," she shares. "I told her, 'I just want you to know, I really hope we can all move on from everything, and I'm genuinely happy for the other girls, and I hope you tell them I wish you the best.' And she was like, 'I'm so proud of you.' It felt like everything is totally fine."

Camila was also able to offer a little reassurance to the Love Lies singer after Normani confided in her old pal about her anxiety over embarking on a solo career.

"I was like, 'By next year you'll be totally fine,'" she recalls telling Normani. "'You're killing it. I'm so happy for you. I'm so excited to see what you do with your music.'"