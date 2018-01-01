Thomas Rhett kicks off CMA Awards celebrations with early win

Singer Thomas Rhett is already a winner heading into Wednesday night's (14Nov18) CMA Awards after picking up the Music Video of the Year honour.

The star's promo for Marry Me beat Carrie Underwood's Cry Pretty, Babe by Sugarland and Taylor Swift, Tequila by Dan + Shay, and Chris Janson's Drunk Girl to claim the early prize, which was announced on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America.

"So incredible!" Rhett gushed on Twitter after learning of his latest accolade. "Huge thanks to (director) @TKMcKamy for his vision on this video. Very special way to start #CMAawards".

Thomas has two more chances to win - he is also up for Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Life Changes.

Meanwhile, veteran singer David Lee Murphy has also received an early CMAs boost after claiming the Musical Event of the Year title for his Kenny Chesney collaboration Everything's Gonna Be Alright.

They topped Dierks Bentley and the Brothers Osborne's Burning Man, Dear Hate by Maren Morris and Vince Gill, Drowns the Whiskey from Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert, and Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha's Meant to Be to score the prize, marking Murphy's first CMA honour in his 35-year career.

He and Chesney will belt out the tune at the Country Music Association's Nashville, Tennessee ceremony, joining fellow performers Garth Brooks, Brett Young, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Aldean and Lambert, Eric Church, and Chris Stapleton, among many others.

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will co-host the festivities for the 11th year in a row.

Stapleton leads all nominees with five nods.