Jessie J reveals she is unable to have children

Jessie J has shared details of her fertility issues live on stage, recalling the moment she learned she'd be unable to have children.

The British singer was performing at London's Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday night (13Nov18) when she decided to open up about her experience before singing Four Letter Word, a track from her latest album R.O.S.E.

"I was told four years ago that I can’t ever have children," she explained to the crowd in a video obtained by Metro. "I don’t tell you guys for sympathy because I’m one of millions of women and men that have gone through this and will go through this. It can’t be something that defines us, but I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and sadness but also to give myself joy, to give other people something that they can listen to in that moment when it gets really hard."

Having decided to keep her experience private until now, Jessie, 30, went on to express her solidarity with anyone who had gone through the same ordeal.

"So if you’ve ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it or have lost a child, then please know you’re not alone in your pain and I’m thinking of you when I sing this song," the Domino hitmaker proclaimed.

Metro also reported that Jessie has vowed to become a mother by other means, and admitted she no longer has the "aggressive" persona she had after first bursting onto the music scene.

The show was attended by the pop star's rumoured boyfriend Channing Tatum, who heaped praise on Jessie after she told her emotional tale.

"This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow. She went off tonight!" the Magic Mike star wrote on Instagram.