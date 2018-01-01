Camila Cabello shares first details of relationship with Matthew Hussey

Camila Cabello has spoken about her relationship with Matthew Hussey for the first time.

The romance was first reported back in Februrary (18) after they were spotted looking loved-up on a Mexican beach, having first met on the set of The Today Show. And now, Camila has named the British dating coach as her boyfriend for the first time, discussing what attracted her to the 31-year-old.

"He’s so similar to me," the Havana hitmaker gushed in a cover interview for Marie Claire U.S., adding that Matthew had won her family's approval. "In person, we’re just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life."

While Camila wouldn't share whether her romantic track Never Be The Same was about her beau, the 21-year-old admitted she struggles to perform any of her songs live whenever he's in the audience at one of her concerts.

"Any time he’s there, I get super nervous. I stutter or my hands are shaky," she blushed. "It’s annoying, because we’ve been together for kind of like a long time now, but every time, I’m like, 'Oh my God, I have to talk now.'"

Though her love life has been the subject of gossip for some time now, Camila previously explained she had good reason for keeping her romance out of the public eye.

"I feel, like, for my sanity and for the sanity of the people I care about, you gotta keep some things sacred," she noted on The Dan Wootton Interview podcast. "I need to keep some things mine for them to be special and just to protect that."