Pink's husband Carey Hart warns wildfire looters they'll be 'shot on sight'

Pink's husband Carey Hart has warned looters that they'll be "shot on sight" if they attempt to raid his house after it narrowly escaped damage from the Malibu wildfires.

The motorcycle champion shared a snap on Instagram which showed a group of masked men holding shotguns, behind a sign which read: "Looters will be shot on site (sic)."

He captioned the picture: "It’s unfortunate that some people take advantage of others in a crisis. While the malibu fires have been burning, some locals have been fighting off and defending their property against the fires. There have been sightings of looters breaking in to homes. Well, if you are a looter, think twice if you are heading back into malibu. #DefendYourLand #2ndamendment."

It's not the first time Carey has expressed his support of the U.S. Constitution's second amendment - the right of the people to keep and bear arms. Last year (17), the sportsman shocked fans when he shared a picture of the contents of his pockets on Instagram, with the snap showing a gun and a knife. He was on tour with Pink and their two children at the time.

Pink's stance on gun control is less public, but she weighed in on the horrific mass shooting at the Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in February by reposting an Instagram message from American politician Bernie Sanders, which urged Congress to “consider common-sense gun safety legislation”.

Carey and Pink were forced to evacuate their beachside home in Malibu as the wildfire drew closer. However, it's understood that the property escaped the flames.

Since the Woolsey Fire began, looters have been taking advantage of the evacuated houses, many of which have had their security systems switched off due to power cuts.

Model Ireland Baldwin took to Twitter on Sunday to allege that she was accused of attempting to loot her own home in Malibu, after she was refused entry because she didn't have an ID with her address on it.