Jade Thirlwall sparks concern with tearful Little Mix performance

Jade Thirlwall left fans concerned after breaking down in tears while performing Only You with Little Mix at a gig on Tuesday night (13Nov18).

The 25-year-old singer had been belting out the emotional tune, which details a couple's break-up, as she and her bandmates took to the stage in London for an intimate Apple Music showcase of their new album LM5.

However, as she got to the lyric "One brick at a time we watched it fall", Jade was overcome with emotion and had to stop singing as she attempted to compose herself. Comforted by Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who were standing on either side of her for the performance, Jade struggled to keep the tears at bay, as the audience touchingly encouraged her to keep going by singing the song lyrics themselves.

Following the performance, fans took to Twitter to express their concern about Jade's emotional display, with one writing: "Is Jade alright? Plz help #littlemix."

Another tweeted: "I had tears in my eyes when Jade broke down. Hope you're ok and well, love you all loads. You bring such joy to my life. Great show."

Others speculated there may be trouble in Jade's relationship with The Struts star Jed Elliott, with one suggesting that Little Mix fans start a petition to get the long-distance couple together before Christmas.

Another dedicated fan wrote: "Jade I know it’s so difficult having a relationship in the type of industry you’re in but you and Jed’s love is so strong nothing can break that between you, not even distance. I’m so sorry you’re hurting right now. Love you so much."

Jade's tearful performance comes just 24 hours after she shared a post on Instagram, showing a video of a dog scratching at a cushion, alongside the revelation that she was "digging a hole to hide from all my problems".

Little Mix's representative had no comment on the reason for Jade's tears when contacted following the performance.