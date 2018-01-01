BTS managers apologise for wardrobe mistakes

BTS managers have reached out to Japanese and Jewish groups who have slammed the band for wearing offensive clothing items.

The boy band was forced to apologise to fans after a TV appearance in Japan was cancelled last week (ends09Nov18) when a photo emerged of group member Park Jimin wearing a controversial T-shirt, which appeared to celebrate the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

Days later Jewish human rights activists took aim at the band for wearing Nazi concentration camp symbols on their hats in a photo from 2015, which also re-emerged last week.

"Wearing a T-shirt in Japan, mocking the victims of the... A-bomb, is just the latest incident of this band mocking the past," the Simon Wiesenthal Center's Rabbi Abraham Cooper said. "It goes without saying that this group, which was invited to speak at the UN (United Nations), owes the people of Japan and the victims of the Nazism an apology."

The boy band's management group Big Hit has since released an English statement about the unfortunate wardrobe choices, in which executives make it clear they do not "condone any activities of war or the use of atomic weapons", and "had no intention of causing distress or pain to anyone affected by the dropping of atomic weapons".

The statement also reads: "Big Hit does not support any organizations or groups oriented towards political extremism and totalitarian beliefs including Nazism, is against all such entities and activities, had no intention of causing distress or pain to anyone affected by historical events and incidents by being inadvertently associated with such organizations or groups, and we will continue to adhere to these principles.

"Regarding the issues recently raised, we would like to offer the following apologies. Regarding the wearing of the outfit containing image of atomic bombing, as previously explained the incident was in no way intentional, and although it has been verified that the outfit had not been designed originally to injure or make light of those affected by the use of atomic weapons, we would like to offer our sincere apologies not only for failing to take the precautions that could have prevented the wearing of such clothing by our artist that inadvertently inflicted pain on anyone affected by the use of atomic weapons, but to anyone who may have experienced distress and discomfort by witnessing the association of our artists with imagery related to atomic bombings.

"Regarding the wearing of a hat displaying a logo reminiscent of Nazi symbolism, again as previously explained the incident was in no way intentional, and although all apparel and accessories used during the photoshoot had been provided by the publication conducting the shoot, we would like to offer our sincere apologies for inadvertently inflicting pain and distress to anyone affected by totalitarian regimes in the past by failing to strictly review the clothing and accessories that our members were made to wear, as well as to anyone who may have experienced distress and discomfort by witnessing an association of our artists with imagery reminiscent of political extremism.

"Big Hit bears all responsibilities for not providing the necessary and careful support to our artist that may have prevented these issues, and we would like to make clear that our artists, especially due to their extensive schedules and the complexities of on-site conditions, are in no way responsible for any of the issues outlined above."

The managers have also "contacted associations in Japan and Korea representing those affected by the atomic bombings" to provide explanations and apologies to anyone who may have been distressed or in any way affected. They have also sent a letter of apology to the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

Jimin briefly addressed the drama during the band's concert at the Tokyo Dome on Tuesday (13Nov18), stating, "It saddens me to think that not only you ARMY (fans), but many people around the world must've been surprised recently because of the many circumstances."

He didn't offer an apology for wearing the atomic bomb T-shirt.