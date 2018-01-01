NEWS Adam Lambert: 'I was just waiting to catch a certain inspiration' Newsdesk Share with :







Adam Lambert channels bohemian vibes in a new shoot for Schon Magazine. In the accompanying interview the the multi-platinum selling singer discusses exploring a new sound whilst creating his forthcoming album, speaking up against social injustice, remaining authentic in his creativity and the LGBTQ+ community.



Adam was recently announced among the cast of the new animated film ‘Playmobil: The Movie’. Expect brand new music from him very soon!



On balancing his Queen and solo acts:



"I’ve never felt like working with Queen has put any sort of a damper on my solo work. I don’t feel as though we can compete with each other. I think that actually, they have coexisted very well, timing wise. The collaboration with Queen is little chunks of time that I go on the road with them, and then I’m done so it’s left me plenty of time to sort of flip-flop into my solo career."



On finding his sound ahead of his forthcoming album:



"I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to do for a minute, as far as my solo career. Now, I’ve explored some new sounds and some new concepts and I’m on the course to put something out, but it took a second to discover that for myself, for this project."



"I was just waiting to catch a certain inspiration, you know what I mean? I was really digging, trying to find some authenticity. The most authentic sound and style that I could. I think from the outside looking in, I think the fans, for example, may just think “oh, you’ve done this album and now you can just pop another one out, you know… do it” [laughs] But those of us who are actually making the albums, know it’s not as simple as that. There is the creative process. You can’t really put a time stamp on it and just demand it to happen."



On the album going back to his beginnings:



"There’s a lot of reference to Glam-Rock and Classic Rock of the ‘70s and the early ‘80s. I’ve gone back to a lot of those inspirations. I feel there’s also some parallel to my second album. I mean it’s a general statement to make because obviously, it’s more than one song, but I think fans will draw some comparisons. [...] It’s coming back to the music that inspired me to want to become a musician in the first place."



On the album's theme:



"I think there are some general ideas of resilience in the theme. There’s a theme of sort of being in your power. And if you’re not in it, kind of taking it back. Definitely plenty of longing… there’s a sense of longing in searching for intimacy. The search for intimacy and the elusiveness of it."



On the current state of the LGTBQ+ community:



"I think the biggest enemy of the LGBTQ+ community right now is indifference. It’s people just feeling like victims, and then just sitting around and taking it. That’s the problem. What’s so exciting right now is that so many people are mobilising and encouraging people to step up. We have to get involved politically. I think a lot of liberals and younger people have felt for a very long time that their voice doesn’t count and that they can’t affect change and there’s this underlying sense of hopelessness, unfortunately."



On the blurring of the lines between politics and social justice:



"I’m realising now is that what’s necessary to keep pushing things forward is that one has to get politically involved because there are basic civil rights that are being questioned. The trans community just recently received a terrible blow with the Trump administration basically saying trans people do not exist. It’s just fundamentally ridiculous. It’s like saying climate change doesn’t exist, it’s bullshit. So we just need to get involved."

