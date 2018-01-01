Jamie Foxx has footage of Whitney Houston singing karaoke

Jamie Foxx keeps vintage footage of Whitney Houston singing karaoke at a party stored under lock and key.

The Ray actor made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (12Nov18), and during the interview, host Jimmy asked him about his favourite karaoke song, to which he confessed that his go-to tune is Bell Biv DeVoe's 1990 song Poison.

Jamie went on to share that lots of celebrities have attended his star-studded karaoke parties over the years, but one of the most memorable was when Whitney and her then-husband Bobby Brown turned up.

"Me and Bobby get up and we're singing Don't Be Cruel and he forgets the words... and then as I'm going to the bathroom I hear, 'Y'all know I don't sing this for anybody, I get a million dollars to sing this.' And Whitney Houston got up and (sang I Will Always Love You) and killed. And I filmed that," he recalled.

Jamie explained that he filmed Whitney's performance on an old camcorder, though most of the crowd captured it by recording it as a voicemail message on their phones. However, later on in the night, around three or four in the morning, the star discovered Bobby knocking on his door.

"He's like, 'Yo, I've got to get that tape. I said, 'Well, I don't have the tape here. And he goes, 'Well, I've got to take something.' So, I was like, 'That's weird as a hell, I don't know what that means?'" the 50-year-old laughed. "He goes into my closet and starts picking out clothes... and then this girl comes in and she's like, 'Oh my God, Bobby Brown I loved you, I recorded you guys tonight.' He said, 'Really? Let me hear.' She said, 'Oh I didn't get you, I only got Whitney.' And that didn't go over too well. So, after I calmed Bobby down, I said, 'Calm down, just get more clothes.' He got the clothes and he left."

Jamie added that he is certain that he saw Bobby wearing his clothes in a People magazine photoshoot about eight weeks later. Yet, he still managed to have the last laugh in the situation.

"I've still got the tape, I put it in my safe deposit box," he smiled.