NEWS Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hired private firefighters to protect their estate Newsdesk Share with :







Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly hired a fire crew to ensure the wildfires sweeping southern California did not destroy their property.



Sources told TMZ.com the celebrity couple brought in private firefighters who created a fire break by digging ditches in a successful bid to save their $60 million (£46 million) home in Los Angeles' Hidden Hills.



According to the gossip site, their neighbours gushed that they were grateful to Kanye, 41, and Kim, 38, for bringing in their own team to fight the blaze as it also saved their homes - which would have likely perished too if Kim and Kanye's house had gone up in flames.



Many wealthy California residents and luxury hotels have insurance policies that provide private firefighters in the event of a blaze - but it is not known if this was the case for Kim and Kanye.



The reality star posted an Instagram video of the fires she saw from her plane flying into Los Angeles last Thursday (8Nov18) and on Friday expressed her fear that her home was in danger.



"I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment," she wrote on Twitter. "It doesn't seems (sic) like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor."



The family, including their children Saint, two, North, five, and Chicago, nine months, were reportedly evacuated to a hotel while the inferno menaced their property.



Her husband also took to Twitter to express his gratitude to those who have been battling the blazes, writing: "In light of these situations, I am so inspired by the firefighters and first responders who are risking their lives to do whatever they can to help. They are our true heroes."



Some stars haven't been as lucky as Kanye and Kim, as Gerard Butler, Miley Cyrus, and Robin Thicke have all had their homes destroyed. The death toll from the Woolsey fire, which menaced the power couple's property, and the Camp fire, which is burning further north, hit 42 on Tuesday - with around 200 people still unaccounted for.

