London gets global Music Walk of Fame in Spring 2019

“It will be great to work with Camden – it’s a natural fit.”

Leron Gubler, President Hollywood Walk Of Fame.



“Who’d have ever thought that when we’d written a song four years previously in Camden Town, we’d be playing it at Shea Stadium?”

Joe Strummer, The Clash



Starting in Spring 2019, London will become home to the global Music Walk Of Fame when the first stones are laid. The 1.3 miles between Chalk farm and Mornington Crescent will be the home of the walk which will take shape over the next 20 years.



The Music Walk Of Fame is a global attraction that will engage music lovers via cutting edge virtual technology from its physical home in Camden – the epicentre of music creativity for over 80 years: creating a unique cultural attraction and one of the highest accolades in music.



Founder and music impresario Lee Bennett has been heading up the huge team who have been working hard to bring all the pieces together to launch the first Music Walk Of Fame: “After many years of teasing the project along, the timing is now right to move it forward as the team I have assembled are more than capable to deliver what will be a defining moment in music history now and in the future. Added to this the fact that we have an accommodating and progressive Council with very supportive Councillors and Officers as well as a proud local community, the timing felt right. There are so many levels and avenues with this project and I look forward to watching it all unfold."



The world’s only immersive and experiential awards programme celebrates international icons, influencers and industry innovators as well as unsung heroes and artists of the year. These recipients will be selected by both key international music industry figures and fans, and will be honoured with interactive stones, set into the footpaths of Camden Town stretching from Chalk Farm’s Roundhouse down to Mornington Crescent’s Koko. Their unveilings will be accompanied by a selection of high-profile events featuring appearances by inducted artists or those connected with them, creating money can’t buy experiences or “moments in music”.



By experiencing the Music Walk Of Fame in Camden, music fans will enter a virtual museum, fully engaging with the recipients as they wander the streets of the Capital’s most vibrant area. With state-of-the-art augmented reality delivering the stories behind the music through exclusive documentary footage, music and much more. Imagine Pink Floyd’s pig flying above you seen through your tablet or phone! The Music Walk Of Fame will celebrate the borough’s music heritage, make special offers direct to their app-user’s phones and let them engage with music from much farther afield.



The one-metre square plaques, crafted in soft granite with bronze inlay, will be laid initially along the High Street, starting with a ‘Founding Stone’ in February. The first set of stones will be unveiled with a series of ceremonies in March. They will be placed ten metres apart and will head North from the founding stone towards Camden Lock. These will be the first of a planned 400 plus stones to be laid over the next 20 years.



Camden Council is proud to have been chosen to be home to the project: “Councillor Jonathan Simpson, Cabinet Member for Promoting Culture and Communities, said: “Throughout Camden’s history the borough has been the stomping grounds for many well-known members of London’s creative communities. The international Walk Of Fame project will celebrate this rich legacy by highlighting the accomplishments of some of the musicians, artists and prominent industry innovators connected with Camden’s vibrant creative heritage”.



The specially created Music Walk Of Fame App will allow people to explore the walk to its fullest extent through the amazing world of Augmented Reality. Thanks to app developers Second Screen, users will be able to watch each icon perform on the pavement and read about the people and places that make Camden such a music mecca. The app will also let you hear the artists, list local events and vote on the next inductees inductees as well as play games. And you don’t have to be in Camden to get the Music Walk Of Fame experience, a virtual trip through music history can be engaged with anywhere in the world via the app..



The app will launch in the Spring of 2019, more information on the project can be found at www.themusicwalkoffame.com