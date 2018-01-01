Kanye West delays album release again

Kanye West has postponed the release of his album Yandhi once again.

The Stronger rapper originally told fans he would drop the record at the end of September (18) to coincide with his appearance on Saturday Night Live, but it never materialised. He later explained that he pulled the release to add more to the project and would be completing it in Uganda ahead of a release on 23 November.

However, on Monday night (12Nov18) he announced he wasn't yet satisfied with Yandhi and would be delaying it once again.

"It felt so good being on the stage last night with my brother Cudi. After performing again, I realise the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet," he tweeted. "I’ll announce the release date once it’s done. Thank you for understanding."

His announcement came after he performed with Kid Cudi as part of their joint project Kids See Ghosts at the Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles on Sunday.

They performed their set inside a glass box suspended over the stage, and Lorde took to Instagram to accuse them of stealing the floating box idea from her Melodrama Tour, which she also used during her performance at 2017 Coachella festival.

"I’m proud of the work I do and it’s flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves," Lorde wrote besides images of their set besides her set. "But don’t steal - not from women or from anyone else - not in 2018 or ever."

According to TMZ.com, Kanye has worked with his set designer Es Devlin since 2005 on tours including Touch The Sky, Watch the Throne, YEEZUS and 2016's Saint Pablo, for which she designed his suspended stage. Devlin then worked with Lorde on her suspended box design.

Kanye sources say he's never seen Lorde's show and would never think to copy her.