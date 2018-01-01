Louis Tomlinson's ex and their young son among wildfire evacuees

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson's two-year-old son and his ex have joined the evacuees forced out of their homes by the Woolsey wildfire.

Little Freddie and his mum, Briana Jungwirth, were forced to find safety over the weekend, according to The Sun, and they are now among the hundreds of families waiting to hear when they can go home.

Reports suggest the family property was saved in the blaze, which ripped through Malibu, Hidden Hills, Calabasas and other areas of Southern on Friday and over the weekend.

Jungwirth took to social media to thank firefighters who have been tackling the wildfires: "A huge thank you to @lacountyfd who helped save our home today," she wrote.

Louis and Briana enjoyed a brief romance in 2015, but they had split by the time she gave birth the following January.

Tomlinson's old pal Liam Payne is still waiting to hear if his California retreat has survived the blaze.

He took to Twitter to reveal the pad he and his ex, Cheryl, called home when she was pregnant with their son Bear was among the properties threatened by the blaze: "My heart goes out to everyone caught in the fires please stay safe and don’t take unnecessary risks." he wrote. "I think I’m about to lose my house and its memories."

Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian and her sisters, Cher, Martin Sheen, Alyssa Milano, Tori Spelling, and director Guillermo del Toro are among those who were evacuated, while Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke, Neil Young, and Gerard Butler are among those whose pads have been destroyed.