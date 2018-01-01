Lorde accuses Kanye West of stealing her floating stage idea

Lorde has accused Kanye West and Kid Cudi of stealing her stage design for their performance at the Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles over the weekend (11Nov18).

The two rappers performed on a floating stage, which the Royals singer claims was ripped from her Melodrama Tour set, which also made an appearance at last year's Coachella in California.

Lorde posted Instagram pictures of the suspended stage from her 2017 Coachella performance alongside shots of Kanye and Cudi performing Kids See Ghosts on Sunday, and pointed out the stage idea was identical.

"I’m proud of the work I do and it’s flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves," Lorde captioned one of the images. "But don’t steal - not from women or from anyone else - not in 2018 or ever."

Her posts may have shocked some fans as Lorde has heaped praise on Kanye in the past and she even worked with the controversial rapper on a remix of her song Yellow Flicker Beat back in 2014. Lorde also performed covers of West’s Love Lockdown and Runaway on tour in his native Chicago, Illinois earlier this year (18), and told fans at the gig, "It must be nice to come from the same place as Kanye West."

Lorde might have a battle on her hands over her claim to the floating stage idea - Kanye performed suspended above the audience on his 2016 Saint Pablo Tour. The Rolling Stones and Lorde's pal Taylor Swift have also incorporated floating stages in their acts.