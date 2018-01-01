BTS under fire from Jewish rights group

Boy band BTS have been attacked by a Jewish human rights group for wearing Nazi-style hats in a 2015 photoshoot.

Simon Wiesenthal Center officials were appalled by the discovery of images from the shoot, in which the band donned caps bearing the the symbol of Adolf Hitler's organisation which controlled the concentration camps that housed Jewish prisoners during World War Two.

The controversy comes less than a week after BTS were dropped from a Japanese TV show over a T-shirt band member Jimin chose to wear, which appeared to depict the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

The shirt was branded "insulting" by many fans, while others insisted the singer was making a political statement, claiming that the inclusion of Korean flags on the garment celebrated the A-bomb's role in his native Korea's independence from Japanese rule.

"Wearing a T-shirt in Japan, mocking the victims of the... A-bomb, is just the latest incident of this band mocking the past," the Simon Wiesenthal Center's Rabbi Abraham Cooper says.

"It goes without saying that this group, which was invited to speak at the UN (United Nations), owes the people of Japan and the victims of the Nazism an apology."

The latest BTS drama comes on the heels of their big night at the People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California - the band was named Group of 2018, while BTS' track Idol earned them Music Video of 2018 and Song of 2018 honours.