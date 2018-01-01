John Mayer quit drinking after Drake birthday hangover

Rocker John Mayer gave up alcohol in 2016 after partying too hard at rapper Drake's 30th birthday bash.

The Waiting on the World to Change singer was among the special guests invited to attend the celebrations at Delilah's in West Hollywood back in October, 2016, when his exes Katy Perry and Taylor Swift were also present, and John admits he overdid his booze intake.

"I have the most amazing last-night-of-my-life-drinking story," he shares with Complex magazine. "It was Drake's 30th birthday party, and I made quite a fool of myself."

John recalls suffering from such a bad hangover, it forced him to rethink his drinking habits - and he hasn't touched a drop of alcohol since.

"I was in my sixth day of the hangover. That's how big the hangover was," he says. "I looked out the window and I went, 'OK, John, what percentage of your potential would you like to have? Because if you say you'd like 60, and you'd like to spend the other 40 having fun, that's fine. But what percentage of what is available to you would you like to make happen? There's no wrong answer. What is it?' I went, '100'.

"The voice in my head said, 'OK. Do you know what that means?' I went, 'We don't have to talk anymore. I get it'."

Quitting alcohol had a big impact on Mayer's personal and professional life, and he has since found a way to enjoy himself without the need for booze.

"That next year, I did four tours, I was in two bands, I was happy on airplanes," he smiles. "So what happens when you stop drinking? The level feels like boredom at first. But if you stick with it, the line straightens out and it goes kind of low. You're like, 'Oh, I'm not having these high highs'. But if you work, you can bring the whole line up."

The news of Mayer's sobriety emerges days after he insisted his bad boy days are long behind him.

"Some people still say, 'That guy's a d**k,'" he told Billboard. "And I go, 'Well, any of that data you're working off of is really old'. I mean, I can tell you for sure that I haven't been a d**k in many years. That's a really outdated take."