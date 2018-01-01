Lady Gaga visits fellow wildfire evacuees at Red Cross shelter

Lady Gaga is showing her support for her fellow California wildfire evacuees by volunteering at a Red Cross shelter.

The Born This Way hitmaker visited the Pacific Palisades High School on Sunday (11Nov18) and tried to lift evacuees spirits by spending time with fans and delivering an upbeat speech.

"This is not easy, I know, and I know a lot of you are feeling a lot of pain right now and a lot of shock and this might feel very surreal," she said. "I know that I feel kind of in a daze and I don't know when or how this is going to hit me when it does, but what I can tell you is I will pray for each and every one of you. You will be in my thoughts.

"I extend my love to each and every one of you, I know we do not know each other, but I love you. This is an emergency, but you are not alone. So we have each other..."

The singer also urged the evacuees to "take care" of their mental health and seek out the counsellors at the shelter if they needed help.

According to TMZ, Gaga also posed for pictures and sang to the gathered evacuees.

The singer was one of many celebrities forced to flee their homes over the weekend (10-11Nov18) as the Woolsey fire blazed through Southern California. Gaga took to Instagram on Friday to update fans on her safety, posting video of herself and members of her entourage packing up their cars and leaving her compound as smoke from the fire billowed in the sky above them.

"Sending my prayers to everyone today," she wrote.

Gaga also posted a second clip from inside a car parked on the side of the road and a third post featured a dark cloud of smoke. It is not clear if Gaga's home has survived the blaze or if she has returned to the estate.