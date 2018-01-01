Halsey delivers powerful poem at Glamour Women of the Year Summit

Halsey urged women to be "inconvenient" when she read out her poem at the Glamour Women of the Year Summit on Sunday (11Nov18).

The Bad at Love hitmaker took to the podium at the female empowerment event at Spring Studios in New York and read her poem Inconvenient Woman.

"Brutally honest, outspoken and fearless/ Goes with their gut, never favours appearance," she began. "'Cause who has time for vanity with opponents to extinguish?/ And don’t you think that hint of silver hairline is…distinguished?/ In men? All these qualities, they make you a genius/ But if you’re a woman, you’re an inconvenience."

The poem then addressed examples of double standards between men and women, such as how differently a male office boss treats male and female employees who ask for a promotion and how society treats women who can't, or choose not to, have children.

The 24-year-old then seemingly called out the organisers of the event for trying to censor her speech, or even let them write it for her.

"I’m asked to address how to be 'inconvenient'/ But before I can speak, first they want me to screen it," she continued. "They’re scared that I’ll freak out and do something wild!/ But censorship really just isn’t my style.

"Some even suggested that they write the speech/ But how could they say that they do what they preach?/ With all due respect to these media teams/ I don’t get on a stage and not say what I mean."

She apologised to the Glamour team for cursing, but insisted that it's not in her character to soften a message that's important to her.

"So, if you’re offended, and viewing at home/ I’m here to say that I’m not sorry/ For being…inconvenient.," she concluded. "You were not put on this earth to make everybody else’s life easier/ So please, be inconvenient."

Halsey said she has been asked to deliver poems since she gave her powerful speech about sexual abuse at the Women's March in January.

The summit takes place the day before the U.S. Glamour Women of the Year awards, which will honour the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Janelle Monae and Viola Davis on Monday.