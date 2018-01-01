Liam Payne delights fans with shirtless snap after Cheryl talks split

Liam Payne has posted a shirtless snap the day after his ex Cheryl hinted he struggled juggling his solo career with fatherhood.

Cheryl and Liam welcomed son Bear in March 2017, but split just over a year later after months of speculation surrounding the state of their romance.

Four months on from the breakup, Cheryl finally broke her silence about the split in a lengthy interview with The Sunday Times Style magazine. And while Liam didn't mention the chat, he did make sure fans knew he's looking towards the future.

"Raise the bar and reach," the 25-year-old captioned a snap of himself sans shirt using a chin-up bar, much to the delight of his 17 million followers.

In the long-ranging interview with the magazine, 35-year-old Cheryl explained how Liam hadn't initially wanted to pursue solo stardom when his band One Direction went on hiatus in 2016.

"So (Liam) wanted to settle down and have a family and not do the solo thing. Then we encouraged him to do that. And then it didn't work out," Cheryl spilled.

And when the interviewer asked if Liam realised that settling down and having a family may not have been what he wanted after all, Cheryl replied: "You'll have to ask him that."

She also mused that "maybe" the popstar struggled with her close bond with Bear.

"He was almost having two lives. You have to switch your head onto pop star and then switch it back to daddy," she added of her ex.

On Friday (09Nov18), Cheryl released her first new music in years with new track Love Made Me Do It, and proving there are no hard feelings, Liam took to Twitter to congratulate her.

"Congratulations @CherylOfficial on your first release in 4 years can't wait for everyone to hear the rest," he posted.