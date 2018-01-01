Victoria Beckham: 'I'm so excited to go and see the Spice Girls tour'

Victoria Beckham is "very, very excited" to go and watch the Spice Girls on tour, despite passing on the reunion herself.

Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton will be taking to the road as a four-piece for their reunion tour around the U.K. next June (19).

Although Victoria opted against revisiting her Posh Spice alter-ego, she insisted she's thrilled for her former bandmates as they embark on the next chapter in their journey.

Speaking at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday night (11Nov18), Victoria smiled: "I think the girls are going to do a great job. They have great things planned, and I am looking forward to it.”

Asked by U.S. TV show Extra if she'll be in the audience at one or more of the girls' dates, she replied: "Absolutely! I am very, very excited for them."

Victoria also explained why she chose not to participate in the reunion.

"I have so much going on with my business and my family,” the fashion designer stated.

The 44-year-old took home the Fashion Icon Award at Sunday night's ceremony, and referenced her time with the Spice Girls in her acceptance speech.

And while Mel B had previously hinted Victoria might join the girls on stage during one of their London shows, it seems unlikely considering the mother-of-four told the audience at the People's Choice Awards that she’d firmly hung up her microphone.

"I do apologise for reading off of cards, but I hung up my microphone some time ago, and I get a little scared when I get on stage and I see a mic,” she joked as she took to the stage.

She also referenced the Spice Girls' famous track Wannabe as she told the crowd: "I always told myself, 'Dream big, and then dream even bigger.' And I wanted to show that, if I can do it, then really anyone can do it. And what you can achieve really can be limitless, if you, I can't help it, if you really, really want it, OK?"