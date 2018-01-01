Travis Scott credits daughter Stormi for teaching him real love

Travis Scott never thought he could "love something so hard" until he became a father.

The rapper and girlfriend Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi into the world in February (18), and have been revelling in parenthood ever since. And speaking about his baby girl during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (12Nov18), Travis gushed that his life has been changed for the better by Stormi's arrival.

"Going into it, I was nervous and scared, because we're both young. But, you know, when you first hold a baby in your arms, it's uncontrollable," the 26-year-old smiled. "I never thought I could just love something so hard, you know? It's crazy."

Travis also struggled with the finer details of the childbirth process, but credited Kylie's mother Kris Jenner for keeping him calm. Asked about Kris' recent claims that she actually delivered Stormi with her own bare hands, the Astroworld star laughed: "That is a fact, yeah. She held it down because it was so scary."

"She walked me through the whole process," he added. "There's this thing called the placenta, that I've just been hearing about? Oh my god. So, I was fearful of all that. But I cut the umbilical cord. But, yeah, (Kris) held it down. Mama KJ, she's the best."

Now Stormi is taking on the world one step at a time. Despite being just nine months old, the tot is already toddling around in her walker - something Travis is more than a little proud about.

"She's so animated. She's just running around the house right now on this new walker, and she's turning into a full-blown runner," he gushed.