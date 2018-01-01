Miley Cyrus 'completely devastated' as Malibu wildfires destroy her home

Miley Cyrus has been left "completely devastated" after raging wildfires in Malibu, California, destroyed her home.

The 25-year-old singer took to Twitter on Sunday night (11Nov18) to reveal the sad news, telling fans that while she's struggling to come to terms with the loss, she's comforted by the fact that her fiance Liam Hemsworth and the couple's pets are all safe.

"Completely devestated (sic) by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now," she tweeted.

Miley continued her message by urging others to donate time or money to the attempts to get the blaze under control.

"My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet…. Donate $ , Time , Supplies I love you more than ever , Miley," she concluded.

Miley is just one of the stars to have lost her home in the wildfires. Robin Thicke's pad was also destroyed, with his pregnant partner April Love Geary sharing a picture of a space where the property once stood on her Instagram, writing: "Our house is gone".

Meanwhile, Gerard Butler shared a snap of the charred remains of his Malibu mansion on Instagram, writing: "Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LosAngelesFireDepartment."

Neil Young's house was also destroyed, while stars including Will Smith, Kim Kardashian and Martin Sheen all had to evacuate as the blaze threatened to engulf their properties.