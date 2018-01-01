Stars pay tribute to firefighters and armed forces during People’s Choice Awards

Stars honoured firefighters and members of the armed forces as they hit the stage for the 44th annual People's Choice Awards on Veterans Day (11Nov18).

Held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, the annual ceremony was filled with heartfelt moments as guests had the Veterans Day holiday and California's ongoing wildfires on their minds.

The ceremony kicked off with a performance from Nicki Minaj, who was joined by Tyga for Dip. The Super Bass hitmaker later shocked the crowd while accepting Female Artist, when she referenced Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan, noting, "He's going to be taking this (dress) off of me tonight!"

The hip hop sensation also walked away with Album of the Year for Queen.

Accepting the night's first award for Comedic Movie (The Spy Who Dumped Me), Mila Kunis took time to acknowledge the firefighters who have been fighting the deadly wildfires throughout California.

"We are in a state of emergency,” she said. “You know, I have this opportunity and I want to say if you can take a minute to donate to the LASD (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department) Foundation it would be really, really great."

As Terry Crews and Betty Gilpin presented the award for Country Artist, they displayed a similar sentiment, taking a moment to mourn those who have lost their lives in the disaster, which began on Thursday. The two encouraged viewers to donate to the Red Cross.

Then, in his acceptance speech, winner Blake Shelton honoured his late father, a veteran.

Victoria Beckham also had those working to contain the blaze on her mind as she accepted the Fashion Icon Award.

She also described her personal journey from a member of the Spice Girls to running a fashion empire.

"If you really, really put your head down and you focus and you work hard and you believe in yourself, what you can achieve is incredible,” she told the crowd. “Many years ago I started with girl power and now that message is still strong as ever."

She ended with a message for women who have faced struggle, telling them, "If you've ever been doubted, this award tonight is for all of us."

And Scarlett Johansson also took the time to thank members of the military as she was awarded Female Movie Star, noting that "they put their lives on the line so we don't have to".

Kim Kardashian, who was among the celebrities forced to evacuate their homes due to the wildfire threatening Malibu, Calabasas and Hidden Hills, among other California towns and cities, also gave an emotional speech in response to the disaster as she accepted Reality Show of 2018 for Keeping Up with the Kardashians with her sisters and mum Kris Jenner.

"We cannot face devastation alone," she said as she urged fans to donate to relief efforts. "We must continue to reach out and help each other."

The full list of winners for the 2018 People's Choice Awards is:

People's Champion Award: Bryan Stevenson

Fashion Icon Award: Victoria Beckham

People's Icon of 2018: Melissa McCarthy

Movie of 2018: Avengers: Infinity War

Comedy Movie of 2018: The Spy Who Dumped Me

Drama Movie of 2018: Fifty Shades Freed

Family Movie of 2018:Incredibles 2

Action Movie of 2018: Avengers: Infinity War

Male Movie Star of 2018: Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Female Movie Star of 2018: Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

Action Movie Star of 2018: Danai Gurira, Black Panther

Drama Movie Star of 2018: Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed

Comedy Movie Star of 2018: Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party

Show of 2018: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Drama Show of 2018: Riverdale

Revival Show of 2018: Dynasty

Reality Show of 2018: Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Competition Show of 2018: The Voice

Comedy Show of 2018: Orange is the New Black

Male TV Star of 2018: Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Female TV Star of 2018: Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments

Drama TV Star of 2018: Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Comedy TV Star of 2018: Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Daytime Talk Show of 2018: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Nighttime Talk Show of 2018: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Reality TV Star of 2018: Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Competition Contestant of 2018: Maddie Poppe, American Idol

Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018: Wynonna Earp

Bingeworthy TV Show of 2018: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Female Artist of 2018: Nicki Minaj

Male Artist of 2018: Shawn Mendes

Group of 2018: BTS

Country Artist of 2018: Blake Shelton

Album of 2018: Nicki Minaj, Queen

Latin Artist of 2018: CNCO

Music Video of 2018: BTS, Idol

Song of 2018: BTS, Idol

Concert Tour of 2018: Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Beauty Influencer of 2018: James Charles

Animal Star of 2018: Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Social Star of 2018: Shane Dawson

Social Celebrity of 2018: BTS

Style Star of 2018: Harry Styles

Game Changer of 2018: Serena Williams

Podcast of 2018: Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

Comedy Act of 2018: Kevin Hart