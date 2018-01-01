Kanye West pays tribute to brave wildfire firefighters

Kanye West paid tribute to the brave firefighters tackling the devastating wildfires ripping through California.

The rapper and his wife Kim Kardashian were forced to flee with their three children - North, Saint and Chicago - when the blaze surrounded their Hidden Hills property in the San Fernando Valley.

"My sincere condolences to everyone suffering from the loss of their homes, loved ones and the unknown certainty of how much damage the fires will have caused," Kanye posted on Twitter.

"In light of these situations, I am so inspired by the firefighters and first responders who are risking their lives to do whatever they can to help. They are our true heroes. We must all come together during these difficult times to support each other. May God Bless us all.”

Kim has been keeping fans updated on her family's safety via Twitter, and later urged her followers to donate to the California Fire Foundation to support the firefighters and their families.

"Grateful for the heroic @CAFirefighters battling the #CampFire #HillFire and #WoolseyFire and getting people to safety. Join me and my family in donating to the @CAfirefound to support our heroes and their families," she wrote.

Her sister Khloe Kardashian also shared that she was donating to the foundation, and revealed on her Instagram Story she was at a CVS Pharmacy picking up urgent supplies for local firefighters battling the wildfires in Calabasas.

"I know the brave men and women are working so hard, tirelessly, for all of us would greatly appreciate it," Khloe said. "Just do whatever you can, even if it's one bottle of water, one container of eye drops, one granola bar, anything, I know they would appreciate it."

Her plea comes as it was reported their stepfather Caitlyn Jenner's home has not been destroyed by the wildfire.

The former Olympic athlete fled with girlfriend Sophia Hutchins as the fires surrounded their hilltop home in Malibu.

Editors at TMZ reported the luxury property had been destroyed, but in an aerial photo taken on Saturday, Caitlyn's home looks intact.