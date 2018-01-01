Robin Thicke's home destroyed in widlfires

Robin Thicke's home has been destroyed in the California wildfires.

Robin’s pregnant girlfriend April Love Geary took to her Instagram Story on Saturday (10Nov18) to share the devastating news that their luxury Malibu property was burned to the ground by the spreading Woolsey Canyon fire.

The 23-year-old, who shares daughter Mia, eight months, with Robin, uploaded a photo of the front gate of the now-destroyed home.

"Our house is gone," she wrote.

Robin, 41, later shared a heartbreaking snap of his son Julian, from his marriage to ex-wife Paula Patton, sitting on the sand with debris around him.

"Contemplating our next move," the singer wrote.

On Friday, Robin shared on Instagram that he and his family had been forced to evacuate their home.

"Family is safe! Praying for everyone out here!" he wrote.

He then posted a terrifying photo of a giant cloud of smoke near their Malibu mansion, and captioned the shot: "Our home is just to the left! Praying."

Lots of other celebrities have also been directly affected by the wildfires, which erupted in Ventura County on Thursday.

Liam Payne took to Twitter to reveal his devastation that his home in Malibu would be destroyed.

"My heart goes out to everyone caught in the fires please stay safe and don’t take unnecessary risks," the former One Direction star wrote. “I think I’m about to lose my house and its memories. Even worse tragically people have died. Thoughts and prayers with everyone. It’s been a tough day let’s hope it gets better.”

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share that the street that she lives on in Calabasas had been on fire only metres away from her home.

"This is so devastating and crazy. My home is on this street. I keep praying for all of those affected and those fighting this fire for us. God bless you,” she said.

Jessica Simpson said on Instagram that she and her family - including husband Eric Johnson, daughter Maxwell and son Ace - were evacuated from their home.

"Praying for everyone in California affected by these terrible fires," the pregnant singer wrote. "We have been evacuated for almost 48hrs now and need the angels to keep surrounding our home. Thank you to the brave firefighters who have protected our home so far."

At least 25 people have died and more than 250,000 people evacuated as destructive wildfires rip through north and south California.