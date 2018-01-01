The Spice Girls add extra tour dates

The Spice Girls have added five more dates to their reunion tour.

Tickets for the girl group's long-awaited six-date U.K. stadium tour went on sale on Saturday (10Nov18), but quickly sold out.

The tour, announced on Monday by bandmates Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton, was originally set to kick off at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on 1 June, however the group has added two more dates to the same location, now starting their tour on 29 May.

They've also added another date at Coventry's Ricoh Stadium, as well as two more at London's Wembley Stadium.

Mel C took to social media to thank fans for their overwhelming support.

"I know you’ve been bombarded with promo stuff lately but I just wanted to say I’m completely overwhelmed with the response to our tour," she tweeted. “Wow! I did not expect that. It’s going to be AMAZING!! Thank you so much!”

"Thank you to all our lovely fans that have come out in full force today. Amazing @spicegirls #gratitude," Geri shared on Instagram.

Emma posted a Boomerang clip of the foursome celebrating, and wrote: "Wow, what a day!!!! Thank you, we love you! #bestfansintheworld #happytears".

Meanwhile, Mel B was in her kitchen at her home in the U.K. partying with her daughters and mum.

"Omg I’m beside myself Yipppeee come on!!!!right now we celebrating me my mum my kids Phoenix and Angel about @spicegirls tour ticket sales that (have) ALL sold out," she wrote. "wowwoweza spice fans are the best thank you thankyou, with a proper English home made Sunday roast boom can’t beat it (sic)."

Original Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has opted out of the new shows.