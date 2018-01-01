Michael Buble is more in love with his wife after son’s cancer fight

Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato have fallen in love deeper since their son Noah battled cancer.

It was reported in November 2016 that Noah, who was then just three, had been diagnosed with liver cancer.

The youngster has since gone on to make a full recovery, and Michael says far from tearing his family apart, it has brought them closer together.

“I think Lu and I fell in love in a deeper way,” he smiled to Hello! magazine. “When things go wrong you find out the person you’re with, who they are, and you find out who you are. And I think I like her more. We heard all those horrible statistics, that 92 per cent of parents get divorced and we did not love hearing that.”

As well as Noah, the couple has son Elias, two, and newborn daughter Vida, who they welcomed in July (18).

During Noah’s cancer battle, Michael quit all work commitments to focus on his family, but he recently went back to music and will release new album Love later in November.

“It’s a small way to reach out and thank them with my music and to maybe help some people get through their tribulations, the way they helped me get through mine,” he said of the record. “And even though I will have no idea how much I may help them, they will have no idea how much they helped me.

“That outpouring of love, compassion, the prayers, the people in the street, the little bit would get through to me and they would sometimes reinvigorate us on days that we didn’t know how to get through.”