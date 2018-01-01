Lady Gaga among celebrity evacuees as California wildfire destroys homes

Lady Gaga has become the latest star to confirm she has evacuated her home amid the latest California wildfire crisis.

The pop star took to Instagram story on Friday (0Nov18) to update fans on her safety, posting video of herself and members of her entourage packing up their cars and fleeing the compound she bought from rock legend Frank Zappa's estate as smoke from the fire billows in the sky above them.

"Sending my prayers to everyone today," she wrote.

Gaga posted a second clip from inside a car parked on the side of the road and a third post featured a dark cloud of smoke.

Rapper Lil Pump also documented his evacuation on Friday, revealing the Woolsey blaze had reached his garden as he fled.

"Swear to God, my back yard is literally on fire... If you're in Calabasas, get the f**k out outta your house right now!" he said in an Instagram video.

The Kardashian sisters, Cher, Alyssa Milano, Rainn Wilson, rocker Melissa Etheridge and Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro have also been evacuated as the fire lights up California, while reports suggest Caitlyn Jenner's property overlooking Malibu has been destroyed.

The entire city of Malibu has been evacuated as the blaze bears down on the coastal community.

More than 35,000 acres and thousands of properties have been destroyed by the fast-paced blaze, which began on Thursday afternoon (08Nov18).

Will Smith also posted wildfire updates on social media on Friday as the blaze threatened his family's sprawling property in Malibu.

"We're probably about eight miles away from it," he said in a video. "We haven't been told to evacuate just yet but (daughter) Willow is nervous so she made me go outside to look and make a daddy assessment."

The movie star panned the camera around his property as he updated followers, showing them the smoky skies above Malibu.

"Our house is there... and the fire is right there," he added. "That is very scary. We are prepared to evacuate as soon as we get the word. If you are in the evacuation zone, go now."