Cher & Iggy Azalea praying California wildfire doesn't destroy their homes

Cher and Iggy Azalea have joined the long list of Malibu and Calabasas residents worrying about their homes as the latest California wildfire bears down on their communities.

The Woolsey blaze, which began on Thursday (08Nov18), has burned through over 14,000 acres and all Malibu residents are under mandatory evacuation, and now Cher has turned to Twitter to share her concerns with fans as firefighters battle to save her home.

Caitlyn Jenner has already lost her property overlooking Malibu, a fire has broken out close to her stepdaughter Kim Kardashian's home, and Cher fears her pad could be next.

"Poor Malibu my beloved home," she wrote in a tweet. "I'm worried about my house but my heart is broken for people who have lost everything."

According to the Los Angeles Times, four separate California fires have destroyed over 2,000 structures, and Iggy also fears her place could go up in smoke.

"I am genuinely concerned about my home burning down it’s right on the canyon in calabasas and I can’t get home to any of my things right now (sic)," she tweeted.

There was better news from actress Alyssa Milano, who was evacuated on Thursday night.

"Horses are finally safe. My children are safe. My home is in jeopardy but... everything with a heartbeat is safe," she updated fans and followers on Twitter, before taking aim at the trolls who mocked her predicament because she's an outspoken opponent of U.S. leader Donald Trump.

"To those who insisted on still being hurtful because our political affiliation is different, you are what is wrong with the country," she raged.

Meanwhile, pop star Pink took to social media to thank the firefighters battling the blaze, writing: "Just need to say THANK YOU to all of the firefighters. All of the first responders. All of the helpers. The thing to look for in tragedy is all of the helpers. We’re all so grateful for your bravery and selflessness."

Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro and The Office star Rainn Wilson are also among the celebrities who have been evacuated.