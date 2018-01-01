Nick Jonas to hand groomsmen lime green electric scooters as wedding gifts

Nick Jonas will reportedly be handing out free scooter gifts to the groomsmen at his upcoming wedding during his bachelor party this weekend (09-11Nov18).

The 26-year-old singer posed alongside six lime-coloured electric scooters on Thursday, and posted the image on social media.

Each one is personalised with the first names of his groomsmen - Kingdom co-star Jonathan Tucker, brothers Kevin, Joe, and Frankie Jonas, and his bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth.

"I was searching for a fun way for my groomsmen to be mobile and ready to roll - so I called up my friends at @Limebike for some help..." Nick shared on Instagram.

The Jealous singer and the Baywatch star have reportedly obtained their marriage licence from the Beverly Hills Courthouse ahead of their nuptials next month (Dec18) in the bride-to-be's native India.

Priyanka hosted a bridal shower party at Tiffany & Co. in New York City last week (ends02Nov18).

The bash wasn't without its drama - the bride-to-be was criticised for wearing a strapless Marchesa dress designed by Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife to the celebration.

Chopra responded to the backlash by explaining she didn't think it was fair her longtime friend, Georgina Chapman, should be vilified for the alleged sins of her former husband, who has been accused of sexual misconduct, assault, and rape by multiple women.

She said, "Georgina's a friend of mine... and it's not her fault. And I don't think it's right to take it out on a self-made woman what somebody in her life did (sic). That's the wrong attitude. I've known her for years, and that was a beautiful gown, and deserved to be worn by a bride-to-be. And it made me feel like a princess. It was the right choice."