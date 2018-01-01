NEWS Light of Day Europe tour fighting Parkinson’s disease Newsdesk Share with :







Light of Day Europe 2018 to star Guy Davis, Anthony D’Amato, Joe D’Urso, Jeffrey Gaines, Vini “Mad Dog” Lopez, Rob Dye, and Special Guests.



3-Week, 11-Country Tour Kicks off Nov. 29.



Having raised $5 million overall as it enters its 20th year battling Parkinson’s disease, the world-renowned Light of Day Foundation is once again preparing to take its global initiative overseas in the fight against Parkinson’s Disease overseas with the launch of its annual LIGHT OF DAY EUROPE holiday run.



Guy Davis , Anthony D'Amato, Joe D'Urso, Jeffrey Gaines , Rock and Roll Hall of Fame former E Street Band drummer Vini "Mad Dog" Lopez, and Rob Dyewill be joined by other guest musicians during the three-week trek. Together, they’ll perform 17 dates in 11 countries, including multiple cities in England, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, and Sweden. LIGHT OF DAY EUROPE 2018 will also visit Ireland, Scotland, Liechtenstein, Belgium, and Denmark. The tour kicks off Nov. 29 in Dublin and ends with a show in Dorphof, Germany, already sold out.



Light of Day Europe is the final event in a worldwide series of show each year leading up to

Light of Day WinterFest , the 10-day fundraising festival held every January in multiple cities throughout New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, culminating in a multi-day series of shows in Asbury Park, NJ. Light of Day WinterFest 2018 pushed the 18-year total past $5 million. The festival has gained international notoriety for surprise performances by Bruce Springsteen in 11 of its 18 years, including his most recent appearance, in 2015.



The Light of Day Foundation regrants money to organizations which fund specific research initiatives, including, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, CurePSP, the Parkinson’s Foundation (formerly the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation), and the Parkinson’s Unity Walk. The Light of Day Foundation also supports “boots on the ground” programs designed to help people with these diseases live better lives on a daily basis, including Joan Dancy & PALS, with a mission to help New Jersey residents in nearby Monmouth and Ocean Counties afflicted with ALS by providing a better quality of life for them and their families.



This fall, the Light of Day Foundation made a $100,000 donation to the Parkinson’s Foundation to launch the Come Out In The Light Of Day educational initiative, a pilot program to be tested in New Jersey for patients who are newly diagnosed with Parkinson’s, and the first newly diagnosed educational resource program in America, according to Tony Pallagrosi, executive director of the Light of Day Foundation.



Complete information on all Light of Day activity can be found at www.lightofday.org and on Facebook. . Donations to the Light of Day Foundation can be made through the main website as well.



LIGHT OF DAY EUROPE 2018

Thursday, November 29th - Dublin, Ireland - LOD Ireland

Friday, November 30th - Lochwinnoch, Scotland - LOD Scotland

Saturday - December 1 - Leicester, England - LOD England

Sunday - December 2 - London England - LOD London

Monday, December 3 - Zurich, Switzerland - LOD Switzerland

Tuesday, December 4 - Fürstentum, Liechtenstein - LOD Liechtestein

Thursday, December 6 – Lugano, Switzerland - LOD Lugano

Friday, December 7 - Muggia, Italy - LOD Trieste

Saturday, December 8 - Lugo, Italy - LOD Lugo

Sunday, December 9 - Figino Serenza, Italy - LOD Como

Tuesday, December 11 - Edegum, Belgium - LOD Belgium

Wednesday, December 12 – Melle, Germany - LOD Germany

Thursday, December 13 - Sarpsborg, Norway - LOD Norway

Friday, December 14 - Jonkoping, Sweden - LOD Jonkoping

Saturday, December 15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - LOD Denmark

Sunday, December 16 - Malmo, Sweden - LOD Malmo

Monday, December 17 - Dorphof, Germany - LOD Dorphof - SOLD OUT

