Liam Payne congratulates ex Cheryl on her new music

Cheryl's ex Liam Payne has congratulated his former girlfriend after she released her new track Love Made Me Do It on Thursday night (08Nov18).

The One Direction star tweeted his approval of her new music on Friday, hours after the promotional video for her new song Love Made Me Do It made its debut on YouTube and Vevo.

"Congratulations @CherylOfficial on your first release in 4 years can’t wait for everyone to hear the rest," he tweeted adding a red rose emoji reminiscent of the tattoo he inked on his hand after it was revealed the pair were dating, which match the supersized roses on Cheryl's buttocks.

The two British popstars, who share 19-month-old son Bear, called time on their two-year romance in July. Since the split, 25-year-old Liam has been linked to numerous women, though is yet to go public with a new girlfriend.

In the moody black and white video for the new track, Cheryl is seen dancing in black briefs and a bra top, and wearing comically over-sized grey boots, as she sings, "Oh my God, I'm such a sucker. I fall in love with every f**ker. Oh no I won't apologise."

After being released, the video was briefly taken down from YouTube and Vevo due to a technical error.

"For those asking I moved my video to my new channel!" she later explained.

Released four months after her split from Liam, Love Made Me Do It references twice-divorced Cheryl’s chequered love life.

"I’ve been the bad girl, I’ve been the good wife/ I’ve fallen hard like a million times/ On number seven of my nine lives/ The ink on my skin, is all the places I’ve been," she sings in the first verse.

During a recent appearance on singer Jessie Ware's podcast Table Manners, the 35-year-old insisted the song isn't about Liam.

"Actually all the music and all the songs that I’ve got ready were done way before we split – none of them are about anybody," she clarified. "I wasn’t sat writing a love poem to anyone or about anybody... It’s more about me being the lover of love that I am. I just love love!"