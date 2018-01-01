NEWS Stormzy says it’s ridiculous to think his scholarship is racist Newsdesk Share with :







Speaking to BBC Radio 1 presenter Cel Spellman on BBC Radio 1’s Life Hacks this Sunday 11 November, Stormzy addresses the negative responses to the Stormzy Scholarship which he announced earlier this year.



“After I launched the scholarship and I said it’s a scholarship for young black kids, some people were going as far as to say ‘racist’.



“I didn’t feel the need to explain my stance of having a scholarship that’s only for young black students. But the more backlash that came, I started to understand that it’s a deeper rooted problem of that people don’t actually understand the imbalance. So If I’m trying to do something that bridges a gap, it’s a bit difficult when people don’t actually see a gap. It’s not everyone’s fault that they don’t understand that gap. I genuinely have to explain that there is a barrier for young black people. I always got to reiterate on that and say this isn’t bias, this isn’t discriminatory. It’s none of that. It’s literally trying to bridge the gap to make it an equal playing field.



“Anyone that thinks it’s racist or thinks it’s biased isn’t even worth an argument because that is so ridiculous.”



Also during the interview, Stormzy discusses the importance of visible black role models for young black people, his new book, and new music.



