Katy Perry finds 'balance' in Orlando Bloom romance

Katy Perry has opened up about finding "balance" in her relationship with Orlando Bloom.

The Firework singer and the British actor first began dating in early 2016, and while they split a year later, the Hollywood duo reconciled earlier this year (18).

Now, Katy has shared that the key to making a romance work is a finding a happy medium between each other's career and interests.

"I think when you're attracted to someone, it's sort of like how opposites attract," she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight when asked about her love life. "I'm looking for that balance and maybe he's looking for (someone who is) a multi-tasker."

But during the chat, which was held following the latest round of American Idol auditions in Los Angeles on Thursday (08Nov18), Katy confessed that she isn't always on board with some of Orlando's ideas. For instance, she hasn't exactly adopted all aspects of his healthy lifestyle.

"Ugh! He's always trying to get (me) to go hike, or do yoga or eat vegan," she sighed with a smile.

And when Katy's American Idol co-star Luke Bryan joked that she is more of a Taco Bell kind of a girl, the star couldn't agree more.

"I sure will (eat Taco Bell)! Crunchwrap supreme, extra meat, extra onions," the 34-year-old laughed.

While both Katy and Orlando, 41, remain cautious about speaking about their private lives, the pair were spotted enjoying a date night together in Santa Monica, California in late October and also attended the 2018 amfAR Gala Los Angeles in Beverly Hills together.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean in Monaco in September.