LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian can't recall their very first meeting

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian first crossed paths years before they fell in love on the set of a 2009 TV movie, but neither of them can recall the original meeting.

The Can't Fight the Moonlight hitmaker and actor Eddie infamously embarked on an extramarital affair as they filmed romantic drama Northern Lights, with the scandal exposed in the tabloids.

The controversy led to the end of Eddie's relationship with Brandi Glanville, the mother of his two sons, while LeAnn also divorced dancer-turned-chef Dean Sheremet, so the stars could openly pursue their romance.

Fans had been under the impression that Northern Lights had brought the pair together, but LeAnn reveals there's photo evidence from more than a decade before that project which proves the stars had met once before - they just had no idea it had taken place.

"We don't remember meeting each other," LeAnn confessed to Entertainment Tonight. "There is a photo of it, clearly, and it is odd. We both were like, 'Wait, what?' (when they found out)."

"I think he was 23, I was 14 at the time, and he was doing (soap opera) Young and the Restless," she said. "He found that (picture) right after we had worked together. He was just digging through some photos in his garage and found it."

Despite the non-traditional start to their romance, LeAnn and Eddie went on to wed in 2011, and celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in April (18).

They have since also made amends with Eddie's ex for the sake of their boys Mason, 15, and Jake, 11, with LeAnn and Brandi posing for a smiling selfie at a family birthday party earlier this year.