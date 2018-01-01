Victoria Beckham wasn't invited to be part of Spice Girls reunion

Victoria Beckham was never actually asked to join the Spice Girls' reunion tour, according to Sporty Spice Mel C.

Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton are heading out on tour without the former Posh Spice amid reports suggesting the fashion designer turned the gig down, but now Mel C explains the quartet just assumed she wasn't interested and didn't invite her to join them.

In a new taped interview for The Jonathan Ross Show, which will air in the U.K. on Saturday (10Nov18), Mel C says, "Do you know what is actually quite funny? I saw Victoria recently and obviously we’ve all been in contact... She really supports us and we really support her, but she did raise the point that she was never actually asked. We just presumed."

"I spoke to her... before the announcement and she has said it for years that she just doesn’t want to do it anymore, so we knew that," Geri adds, while Bunton insists the "door is open" for her to return.

"She just didn’t want to do it...," Horner explains. "She was busy with her fashion and she has moved on... We support her and she has been a huge part of our lives and we care about her so it’s all good... You don’t want to make somebody do something they don't want to do."

"We realised that a while back, that she didn’t enjoy that so much," Emma adds.

Meanwhile, Geri also opened up about the girls' plans to record new music, telling Ross, "I think it’s got to be an organic process... We think first things first, get out there and sing the hits. People want to hear that and if something else happened, that’s great."

And Mel B revealed her bandmates have given her a pass for jumping the gun on the reunion plans, insisting they felt sorry for her following her messy marriage bust-up and divorce battle with ex Stephen Belafonte.

"I'd been through a lot... They were like, 'Let’s not have a go at her'," she says.