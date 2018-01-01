Carrie Underwood was self conscious about singing voice after face injury

Carrie Underwood's confidence was shaken after she sustained multiple injuries to her face following a fall at home a year ago.

The country singer took a nasty tumble outside her Nashville, Tennessee pad last November (17) and required 40 stitches in her face and surgery to repair a broken wrist.

She has since made a successful comeback but in a new interview with Vulture, the star opens up about how the accident left her unsure of her vocal abilities and made recording new material difficult.

"I felt like the differences were more in my head than they were in anybody else’s that would listen to the things I was doing," she tells the outlet. "I had wanted to be in the studio sooner than I was, actually recording these songs, but I had stitches inside my mouth, outside my mouth. It was physically impossible."

Though she eventually finished the album, titled Cry Pretty, the process initially proved discouraging.

"'Do I sound the same? Is my diction the same? Does my mouth move the same as it did before?'” she recalls thinking. "I would sing something and then look at (my co-producer, David Garcia) and be like, 'Did that all come out clearly?' My m’s and b’s and p’s were kind of the issue. And he was like, 'I thought it sounded great.'”

She added, "Things change just as you get older; your muscles change," she adds. "I kind of expect I’m not always going to sound like I’m 22 coming off of American Idol. Hopefully I get better."

Underwood, who is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, faced further personal struggles after she suffered two miscarriages, revealing the difficult experiences affected the tone of her music.

"It would be completely inevitable," she says. "I’d have a terrible day at the doctor’s office and then come into a writing session and be like, 'I’m sorry guys. I might suck today. I just got some bad news.'"

"Things aren’t literal, but I look at a song like Low, and that was my year last year," she continues. "It was not about a person leaving or anything like that. I listen to that song now, and there’s a good chance I’ll cry, because it was just so personal. I kinda needed (music) at the time, just to have something to stay focused on that wasn’t my personal life."