Scott Stapp clarifies T.I.'s suicide rescue comments

Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp has clarified comments rapper T.I. made about saving the rock star's life in 2006, insisting he was not trying to kill himself.

The rocker was left with a cracked skull, fractured hip, and a broken nose when he took a tumble from his balcony on the 16th floor of Miami, Florida's Delano Hotel in the middle of a drug binge.

In his memoir, Sinner's Creed, the rocker recalled his brush with death, explaining he was attempting to escape from an imaginary intruder when he lost his grip on the railing and plummeted onto a concrete ledge below. Unable to move, Stapp lay in agony until the Whatever You Like hitmaker, who was also a guest at the hotel, came to the rescue and called for medical attention.

Last month (Oct18), T.I. opened up about the incident in an interview in GQ and claimed Stapp told him he thought his girlfriend was cheating on him with his best friend.

"He tried to jump from 14 (floor) and I think (my friend and I) were probably the sixth floor, something like that," he said. "And he was trying to continue to jump. And we was like, 'No, no, no. Don't do that'..."

However, Stapp is now insisting he wasn't trying to harm himself, but he is grateful T.I. was there to save his life.

"That's not accurate. I had an accident and I was injured, and he found me injured and called an ambulance," he tells TMZ. "He definitely was quick going to get me the help I needed when I was injured. We briefly spoke (afterwards) and gave each other a hug. He's a good dude... He seems to be at the right place at the right time. He's a good man with a good heart."