Little Mix's Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock 'fumed' over Brits snub

Little Mix stars Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock skipped the Brit Awards after-party this year (18) because they were "fuming" over not winning a prize.

The British girl group - which also features Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall - were nominated for British Single of the Year and British Video of the Year for their single Touch in February (18), but they walked away from the annual music prizegiving empty-handed.

In a new interview with Attitude magazine, Jesy admitted that she and Leigh-Anne were so annoyed about the result that they weren't in the mood to go to any parties afterwards.

At the top of the interview, Jade told the reporter, "I saw you at the Brits this year and wasn't I really drunk? I was steaming!" before Leigh-Anne interjected with, "At the after-party? We didn't go."

Jesy then commented, "No, we (Leigh-Anne and I) didn't go because we were fuming we didn't win our Brit (laughs)."

When the reporter reminded them that they won a Brit for Best British Single in 2017 for Shout Out to My Ex, Jesy stated, "We need more!"

"We deserved it that year," Jade added.

During the interview, Jesy continued to explain that they don't always go out and party as a foursome, but people would be wrong to assume that means that they've fallen out.

"People need to understand that when there are three of us out, one of us might not feel well, one of us might just want to stay in with her boyfriend. It doesn't mean we've fallen out," she said.

Perrie added, "And when we crop someone out of a picture, if three of us like the pic, but one doesn't, it's not like, 'Jesy, I really hate you, I'm going to post a picture without you.' I mean, what kind of behaviour is that?"

"I'll be like, 'Just crop me out,' then everyone goes, (gasps) 'B**ches cropped her out!'" Jesy joked.