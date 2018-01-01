NEWS Drake honours late fan on tour with vest Newsdesk Share with :







Hip-hop star Drake has customised one of his tour outfits to honour the memory of a sick superfan who died before they could reunite.



The rapper has been mourning the loss of a young woman named Kay, whom he befriended after meeting through officials at the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which helps to grant the dream requests of youths with terminal illnesses.



Drake remembered the devotee in an emotional post on Instagram on Sunday night (04Nov18), and on Tuesday, he showed off a special tribute he's had sewn onto a white vest he wears as part of his stage show on his ongoing Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour.



"got you with me every night now @the.kaydiaries," he captioned the image, which showed the letter 'K' embroidered on the vest shoulder in gold thread.



The photo was posted on Instagram before Drake hit the stage in Edmonton, Canada.



In his weekend tribute, the God's Plan hitmaker shared an old photo of himself wiping away tears as he sat by her hospital bedside.



"Gonna miss you a whole lot," he wrote. "We met through make a wish and we built a genuine bond you would text me and check on me while I was on tour and tell me positive things and share your dreams and goals (sic). I am crying in this pic but it was tears of joy cause we just prayed for you with your father."



He went on to reveal his heartache at failing to respond to a birthday text he had received from her as he turned 32 on 24 October (18).



"I am sorry I missed your text on my birthday that's eating my soul right now but you know how much I loved you and was looking forward to seeing you after tour," he added. "I don't know why I am writing this on IG I just need to get it out cause it's sitting heavy on my heart. Will remember you forever K!"



Drake is on the final stretch of his joint tour with rap trio Migos. They will wrap up the trek next week (begs12Nov18) with three dates in Migos' hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

