Missy Elliott nominated for 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame

Missy Elliott has become the first female rapper to be nominated for the 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The hip-hop legend, who has penned tunes for artists including Aaliyah, Whitney Houston, Beyonce, and Monica, joins fellow performers Mariah Carey, Jimmy Cliff, Chrissie Hynde, Vince Gill, Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love, and the Eurythmics' Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart among those up for induction next year.

Cat Stevens, now known as Yusuf Islam, Jeff Lynne of the Electric Light Orchestra, folk artist John Prine, R&B singer Lloyd Price, and rocker Tommy James are also shortlisted for the honour, according to The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, George Strait collaborator Dean Dillon, Jack Tempchin, who wrote Eagles classic Peaceful Easy Feeling, and Dallas Austin, who crafted chart hits for the likes of TLC, Madonna, Pink, Monica, and Boyz II Men, are featured nominees in the non-performing category, and the non-performing songwriting duos up for recognition include P.F. Sloan and Steve Barri, Russell Brown and the late Irwin Levine, and Dean Pitchford and Michael Gore.

The Class of 2019 will be announced early next year, and the chosen few will be welcomed into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at the organisations' 50th annual Induction and Awards Gala in New York on 13 June (19).

The nomination news marks the second consecutive year Mariah Carey, Chrissy Hynde, and reggae star Jimmy Cliff have been shortlisted.

Artists are only eligible for induction after at least 20 years since writing their first hit.

Missy Elliott, known for her solo hits Work It, Lose Control, and Get Ur Freak On, is only the third rapper to be nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame - JAY-Z first made history when he was recognised, and subsequently inducted, in 2017, while Jermaine Dupri became the second hip-hop star honoured this year (18).

John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson, Kool & the Gang, and Steve Dorff, the musician father of actor Stephen Dorff, were also inducted as part of the Class of 2018.