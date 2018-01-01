NEWS Demi Lovato spending time in a sober halfway house Newsdesk Share with :







Demi Lovato is reportedly spending three days a week in a halfway house in preparation for her return to normal life.



The singer has been isolated in rehab for the past three months after suffering an overdose at her home in the Hollywood Hills in July (18).



However, website TMZ has reported Demi is now splitting her time between a halfway house and a private home in Los Angeles as a compromise ahead of a full return to her normal life.



At the sober house, she reportedly has access to counsellors and people who have undergone similar experiences, and has a sober coach with her at all times.



On Tuesday (06Nov18) Demi looked the picture of health as she hit the polls for America's midterm elections - and she returned to social media for the first time since the summer to urge her followers to vote.



"I am so grateful to be home in time to vote!" the 26-year-old wrote alongside the photo. "One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard...! now go out and #VOTE!!!!"



The Confident singer is determined to stay sober after her near-fatal medical crisis in July. According to TMZ the singer attends regular AA meetings, and during the four days she lives in a private home, she enjoys regular trips to the gym and running errands.



At the weekend Demi enjoyed a dinner date with artist and fashion designer Henri Levy. The pair reportedly held hands while they dined on sushi at a restaurant in Beverly Hills.



Demi was hospitalised in critical condition after ingesting drugs laced with fentanyl. She was released after 10 days and has just completed a 90-day rehab stint.

