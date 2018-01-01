Kylie Jenner gifted dozens of red rose bouquets

Kylie Jenner has been gifted dozens and dozens of luxury red rose bouquets.

The reality TV personality took to Instagram on Tuesday night (06Nov18) to share a video which showed the entrance to her home, living room and a large staircase decorated with large posies and hundreds of lit candles.

Kylie captioned the clip, "Hell of a way to end the night."

While the make-up maven did not elaborate on who exactly gifted her the lavish arrangements, she hinted they were from her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, the father of her nine-month-old daughter Stormi, as she played her beau's song Hell of a Night from his 2013 mixtape Owl Pharaoh as the soundtrack for the clip.

Kylie's post has quickly racked up over 3.5 million likes, with many of her family members and friends commenting on the impressive gesture.

Her sister Kendall Jenner simply wrote, "JESUS," while her best friend Jordyn Woods commented with the crying face emoji.

"Teach me Kylie. Teach me," wrote celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, and family friend Khadijah Haqq added: "Someone is IN LOVE."

It's not the first time Kylie has been lavished with flowers by Travis, as in October she uploaded a video to social media of a bouquet sent to her by her "hubby".

"Just because flowers are the best kind," the 21-year-old captioned the shot of several flower-filled vases. "Thank u hubby."

And after the star gave birth to Stormi in February, Travis sent her 443 pink and white roses.

"443 from my (love) a few days ago. The time she was born," she captioned a photograph on Snapchat, referring to her baby being born at 4:43 pm.