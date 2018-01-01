NEWS Cheryl bemoans 'the end' of her dating life after Liam Payne split Newsdesk Share with :







Cheryl has bemoaned "the end" of her dating life following her split from Liam Payne, admitting she's "not as evolved" in the romantic area.



The 35-year-old singer and her One Direction star ex, who share 19-month-old son Bear, called time on their relationship in July (18).



While Liam has been romantically linked to various women since the split, Cheryl has remained resolutely single, and told singer Jessie Ware on her Table Manners podcast that she's unconcerned about meeting someone new.

"I know what I want in life, but in the romantic area, I am not as evolved," she mused. "That area has stopped. It's not happening anymore. It's the end. It's the end."



Prior to starting her romance with 25-year-old Liam, Cheryl was married to footballer Ashley Cole from 2006 to 2010, and to restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini for 18 months from 2014. And when Jessie told Cheryl she's "too beautiful" not to find love again, she replied, "I've got the man in my life now", referring to her son.



When it comes to motherhood, Cheryl has taken some time out from the music industry to focus on raising Bear, but is now preparing for her comeback amid the release of new single Love Made Me Do It.



However, she admitted that balancing parenthood with a successful career is more than a little tricky,

"I have to work on the juggling. It's a lot of adjusting. I refused to get help with him until he was 16 months old. It didn't feel natural for me," she said. "I've had a luxury, to have the time, to have a year out with my son. I would like my mam to live with me but she doesn't like London.



"If there's anything I need outside the hours of 9-6, I call my mam who comes down from Newcastle and say I need her for two nights. Or Liam's parents are good."

