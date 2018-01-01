Cheryl: 'New music isn't about Liam Payne'

Cheryl has insisted that her new music won't address her split from Liam Payne.

The British popstar, who split from the One Direction singer in July (18) after just over two years together, released an audio clip for Love Made Me Do It, her first single in three years, ahead of its release on Friday (09Nov18), and fans assumed she would be taking a swipe at her ex due to the lyrics, "Oh my god, I'm such a sucker, I fall in love with every f**ker."

However, sitting down with singer Jessie Ware for her Table Manners podcast, Cheryl insisted she isn't referencing Liam because all her new material was completed before they split.

"All the music and all the songs that I've got ready were done way before we split - none of them are about anybody. I wasn't sat writing a love poem to anyone or about anybody," she explained.

"(The new single is) something that anyone who's been in love will be able to relate to in some way or another. It's catchy and it's fun. It's not about one specific person or relationship, it's more about me being the lover of love that I am. I just love love!"

The 35-year-old, who shares 19-month-old son Bear with Liam, also explained she decided to take a break from the spotlight because she wasn't enjoying herself anymore.

"I needed it for my sanity. I honestly didn’t know how much I needed it until I did it. I’d just had enough," she confessed. "I wasn’t inspired, I was jaded. It felt like a negative space I was living in and then you get to the point where it’s like 'What is the point?' I could be doing something I hate doing and feel the same way, so why am I like putting myself through this?"

Cheryl is rumoured to be performing the single, which she co-wrote with former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts, for the first time on Britain's The X Factor on Sunday.