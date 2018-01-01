Spice Girls recording new album ahead of reunion tour

The Spice Girls are recording a new album ahead of their 2019 reunion tour.

The girl group, minus Victoria Beckham, announced their plans to hit the road for a six-date U.K. tour earlier this week (beg05Nov18), and have since been doing the promo rounds ahead of the jaunt. Appearing on Emma Bunton's Heart FM breakfast radio show on Wednesday, Mel B, Mel C and Geri Horner spoke about their hopes for the tour, with Scary Spice Mel revealing that the group will be recording new material in the near future, telling Emma's co-host Jamie Theakston: "Yes, we are recording an album."

However, it remains to be seen whether or not Mel's statement is true, as her bandmate Mel C jumped in and hit back: "She's fibbing!"

Mel B also teased that there will be more than the originally scheduled six dates, and hinted that Victoria might be joining the girls when they perform at London's Wembley Stadium on 15th June (19).

The girls' tour kicks off at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on 1 June, with TMZ.com reporting that they will each receive a staggering $3.2 million (£2.4 million) for the jaunt. According to the outlet, each of the four singers will earn nearly $550,000 (£418,000) per show, and have the potential to earn an incredible $6.5 million (£4.9 million) each if their U.K. shows sell enough to prompt another leg around the world.

While the girls didn't go into details about their tour earnings during their Heart interview, Mel B did hit back at the reports they are reuniting because they need the money, insisting she's "actually quite rich".