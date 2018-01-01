Ariana Grande is Billboard's Woman of the Year

Ariana Grande has been named Billboard's Woman of the Year.

The singer will be honoured at the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music awards gala in New York on 6 December (18).

Ariana joins the likes of Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, who have been handed the honour in recent years.

"Ariana Grande is a star on her own terms, never bending to any particular musical trend or path in the industry," says Ross Scarano, Billboard's vice-president of content. "Certain in her convictions, she consistently stands up for herself and her decisions in a world that often isn’t hospitable to that sort of strength in young women.

"She’s got guts, she’s making some of the best music of her career, and she’s absolutely deserving of Woman of the Year."

Grande is enjoying a career high following the success of her latest album, Sweetener, and she recently announced plans to hit the road again on her first major tour since last year's (17) Dangerous Woman trek, which was derailed by a horrific bomb attack outside a venue in Manchester, England, costing 22 fans their lives.

Ariana took some time to be with her family and then-boyfriend Mac Miller and then completed the tour after staging the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the families of those affected by the bomb attack, raising $23 million (£17.6 million).

Her personal life has also taken a hit this year (18) - her engagement to comedian Pete Davidson ended last month (Oct18), shortly after Miller's overdose death.

The Women in Music event and red-carpet pre-show will broadcast live on Twitter.